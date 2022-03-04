DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.88.

DT Midstream stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

