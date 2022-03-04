DubaiCoin Price Hits $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004820 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001098 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

