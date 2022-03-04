Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

Get Duolingo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Shares of DUOL traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $74.68. 795,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $147,150,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $430,353,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duolingo (DUOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.