Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $147,150,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $430,353,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Duolingo (Get Rating)
