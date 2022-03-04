Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.60

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.60 and last traded at $77.60, with a volume of 5902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.