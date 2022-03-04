Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,944. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.