Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. 759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 962.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.