E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 40.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 142.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,237,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ETWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.