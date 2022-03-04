Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 671 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $6.11 on Friday, reaching $124.53. 356,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,249. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.