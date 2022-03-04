Eagle Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.46. 21,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

