Eagle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.83. 1,791,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.61. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.