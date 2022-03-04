Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,209 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 170,676 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

