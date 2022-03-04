Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.27.
Several brokerages recently commented on ESTE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
