Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 558.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Shares of HON traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.05. 99,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.