Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 241.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.06. 58,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,867. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

