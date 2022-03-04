Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($1.02). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.02), with a volume of 69,601 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a PE ratio of -29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.99.
About Easyhotel (LON:EZH)
