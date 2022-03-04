easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 750 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.86).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 510.80 ($6.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 625.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 644.58.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,352.37). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,259.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

