Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 70.4% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the January 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE ETY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 155,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,932. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

