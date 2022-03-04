eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 649,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

