eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.95 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 8,300,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,927. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.