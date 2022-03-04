ECN Capital Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.94. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

