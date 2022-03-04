ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ECN Capital traded as high as C$25.65 and last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 331510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.