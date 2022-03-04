Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock.
ECO stock traded down GBX 3.35 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 30.55 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,558. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.20 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £61.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.13.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
