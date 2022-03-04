Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock.

ECO stock traded down GBX 3.35 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 30.55 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,558. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.20 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £61.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.