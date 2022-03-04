Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Shares Up 0.5%

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Approximately 19,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 50,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.

Get Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a positive change from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.