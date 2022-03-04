Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 63,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 105,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

