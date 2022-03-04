Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,921 shares.The stock last traded at $17.44 and had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.