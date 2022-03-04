Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ecovyst by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Ecovyst by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

