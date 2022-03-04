Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $70.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.
Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
