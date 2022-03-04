Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $70.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

