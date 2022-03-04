Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

