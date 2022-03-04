Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.
In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
