Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

