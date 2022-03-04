Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,026. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $16.22.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELEV shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.