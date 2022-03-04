Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 5th Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.33. The stock had a trading volume of 172,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,891. The company has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

