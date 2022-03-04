Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the January 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELMUF. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$59.47 on Friday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

