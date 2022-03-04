Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. 103,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,393. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

