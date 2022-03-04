Empire Petroleum Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 8th (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMPR opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Empire Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

