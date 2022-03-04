Empire Petroleum Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 8th (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMPR opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Empire Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
