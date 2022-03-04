Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises 2.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.18. 36,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,090. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $98.72.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

