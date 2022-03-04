EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.65. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.47.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

