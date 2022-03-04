Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Up 4.7%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. 8,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 367,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

