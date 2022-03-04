Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $78.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.