EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,803 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

