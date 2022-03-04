EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ecoark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEST. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEST opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $57.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

