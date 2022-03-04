Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.54 on Friday. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 470.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 2,690,437 shares during the last quarter.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

