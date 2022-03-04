Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

EPZM stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Epizyme by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Epizyme by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Epizyme by 2,593.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

