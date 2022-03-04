ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. ePlus posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 114.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

