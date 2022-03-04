Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.870-$29.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

EQIX stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $720.92. The company had a trading volume of 462,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,220. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $846.35.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total transaction of $115,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

