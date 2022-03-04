Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will earn $7.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.86.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $74.87 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $51,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

