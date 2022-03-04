Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Curis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41).

CRIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 144,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after buying an additional 569,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Curis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

