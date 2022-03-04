Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

INO stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $654.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 455,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 65,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.