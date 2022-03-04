Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of KYMR opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

