Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer Purchases 3,312 Shares

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 52,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,293. The company has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESCA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Escalade by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Escalade by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

