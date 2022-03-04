EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

