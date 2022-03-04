esure Group (LON:ESUR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.78). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.75), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.60.
About esure Group (LON:ESUR)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for esure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for esure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.